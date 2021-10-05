After swallowing over two pounds of nails, screws, and knives, a man requires surgery.

Earlier this year, doctors in Lithuania were entrusted with removing a large number of metal objects from a man’s stomach. The things, which included screws, nails, and knives, weighed a total of roughly one kilogram, or over two pounds. The single largest piece was 10 cm long, or nearly four inches.

Swallowing foreign metal objects is obviously not a good idea: it can clog or injure the esophagus and digestive system, causing abdominal pain and other problems. Furthermore, things such as coins and nails may contain infections or dangerous compounds.

However, for some people, abstaining from these activities isn’t always easy. Pica is a disorder in which a person eats substances that aren’t considered food and have no nutritional value, such as dirt, chalk, bones, paint, clay, or metal, according to a 2017 Forbes article on the disorder.

Pica can be caused by a variety of factors, with stress being one of the most common. Mental health issues (such as obsessive compulsive disorder), pregnancy cravings, and starvation are also typical causes of pica.

According to BBC News, the anonymous individual in this case apparently took up chewing metal objects for a month after quitting drinking.

After suffering from acute abdominal pain, he was sent to Klaipeda University Hospital near Lithuania’s Baltic coast. According to the Guardian, an X-ray indicated that his stomach was loaded with metallic items.

“All foreign bodies, even the smallest ones, in the patient’s stomach were removed during the three-hour procedure with X-ray control,” said surgeon Sarunas Dailidenas. He told the BBC that it was a “one-of-a-kind case.”

A snapshot of the metal bits that had been excavated from the man’s stomach was published by a Lithuanian media outlet: the photo shows numerous handfuls of nails, screws, and other pointy things arranged in a tray, along with what appear to be bloodstains and medical tools in the background.

According to the Guardian, Algirdas Slepavicius, head surgeon at Klaipeda Hospital, remarked, “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

Following the procedure, the individual was claimed to be in stable condition.

