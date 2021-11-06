After swallowing its prey whole, a giant anaconda became stuck in the jungle.

After becoming stranded due to the unnamed huge prey it had consumed, an overstuffed anaconda was retrieved from a river in southwestern Brazil.

On video, an officer from Mundo Novo’s Environmental Military Police uses a shovel to prod and remove a large anaconda that was entangled in riverside trees.

According to a statement from the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul state, the almost 16.5-foot anaconda was sighted in the Iguatemi River on Nov. 2 while the officer and his colleagues were on an inspection patrol to prevent fishing in the city.

After consuming a massive animal, the anaconda has a huge bulge in its middle, as shown in the video.

According to the Rainforest Alliance, anacondas eat large rodents, deer, fish, peccaries, capybaras, tapirs, turtles, birds, dogs, sheep, aquatic reptiles like caiman, and even jaguars. According to the alliance’s website, “after asphyxiating their target, they are able to unhinge their jaws and devour their prey head-first and whole, regardless of size.”

According to military police, the snake had to be released by cutting a branch. It’s unclear which of the four anaconda species can be seen in the current video. It appears, however, that it is a green anaconda.

It’s unclear what the anaconda ate, but in September, an anaconda was discovered to have swallowed a full capybara, the world’s largest live rodent.

A tour guide in Brazil captured another anaconda shedding its scales in August.

Anacondas should be avoided at all costs, according to experts.

The non-venomous green anaconda is included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species as a species of “least concern.”

They live in Colombian and Brazilian woods, savannas, and marshes, as well as the Amazon Basin.

According to the Rainforest Alliance, “the green anaconda is one of the world’s largest snakes, reaching astonishing dimensions of over 30 feet in length, 12 inches in girth, and more than 550 pounds.”

“Unlike many other species, female anacondas are far larger than male anacondas. Green anacondas are dark olive-brown in color, with big alternating black dots and smaller oval spots with yellow centers running down their backs. This is a condensed version of the information.