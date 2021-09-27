After swallowing 23 magnets in imitation of the TikTok trend, a 6-year-old girl requires life-saving surgery.

According to reports, a young child underwent life-saving surgery after ingesting 23 magnets while emulating a TikTok craze.

The 6-year-old from the United Kingdom is believed to have been playing with circular magnets at school before taking them home to make jewelry for her doll.

The kid ingested 23 magnets over the next two days, with her mother, Tanith, saying that she was emulating a TikTok filter that recreates tongue piercings.

According to the BBC, Tanith’s daughter told her that the magnets “felt great” in her mouth. She went to the doctor on September 12 after vomiting for two days and complained of stomach aches.

She was moved to a children’s hospital after her health did not improve, where she was diagnosed with appendicitis. During surgery, surgeons discovered a line of magnets obstructing her intestines.

The powerful magnets were attracted to each other and formed a knot in her bowels after she swallowed them. The blockage was described as “possibly lethal” by consultant pediatric surgeon Costa Healy, who performed the operation.

He warned that eating magnets like these could result in “life-changing damage.” “The vast majority of the time, we get there in time to save them,” he told the BBC, “but if I were a parent with magnets in the house, I’d be getting rid of them.”

The little child is resting at home after her surgery, but Tanith discovered more magnets in her room after the incident.

She went on to say, “She’s had big surgery and it’s been overwhelming for her, and she’s got a 10cm scar.”

“It could have been a lot worse,” says the narrator. We were discussing the possibility of her requiring a stoma.”

“I’d like to caution parents about the dangers of allowing their children to play with magnets. I’d want to emphasize how deadly these magnets are.”

“The safety of our community is our concern, and we do not accept content that encourages, promotes, or celebrates behavior that could lead to injury,” a TikTok representative informed This website.

"We are continuing to do proactive searches to detect content of this sort, and while we have not yet discovered evidence of a trend, we will remain watchful and take action.