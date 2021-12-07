After Supportive Taiwan Remarks, Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken Riled China.

Over the weekend, comments in support of Taiwan by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin enraged China.

After Blinken warned a hypothetical Chinese attack on the democratic island would be a “disastrous decision” and Austin said the US was looking to “do more” to help Taipei, the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Beijing stated in a statement on Monday that China would not accept “foreign intervention.”

Secretary Blinken reiterated long-standing vows to bolstering Taiwan’s self-defense at a virtual Reuters conference last Friday, saying that four decades of American policy in the region had helped maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and in the US-China relationship.

President Joe Biden’s top diplomat described Taiwan as “a robust democracy, a strong economy, an inventive country that has a lot to contribute to the world,” according to China’s official news service Xinhua.

His use of the term “country” to refer to Taiwan was his third public defiance of tight State Department norms this year. While the United States does not acknowledge or recognize China’s claim to the democratic island, it has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei’s administration.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan since the formation of the People’s Republic of China by late Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in 1949, Beijing claims the island to be one of its provinces. Support for Taiwan’s democratically elected government—and China’s contention that Taiwan is already a functionally independent state—is seen as an endorsement of “Taiwan independence” by China. “By increasing the pressure on Taiwan, by engaging in provocative military maneuvers and actions, by trying to isolate Taiwan and deny its engagement with the rest of the world, with the international community,” Blinken said, China is attempting to change the decades-long cross-strait dynamic, which is often referred to as the status quo. He advised Chinese authorities to “consider very carefully” before provoking a crisis with “awful ramifications for many people and one that is in no one’s interest, beginning with China.” Secretary Austin made his remarks at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, telling Fox News that regular Chinese air force sorties around the island resembled “practice runs” for future operations.

The US defense commander stated that the US would assist Taiwan “grow and prosper.” This is a condensed version of the information.