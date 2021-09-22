After Sudan Floods, South Sudanese Refugees are once again homeless.

Dawood Kour, a South Sudanese refugee who escaped to Sudan to escape a life of displacement, was forced back onto the streets after his frail shelter was swamped by flooding.

Kour crossed the border in November to escape years of turmoil in Malakal, his hometown, which is prone to flooding.

After seceding from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan became the world’s newest independent nation. However, in late 2013, it was engulfed in a five-year civil conflict from which it has yet to fully recover.

Kour had been living in the Al-Qanaa camp, a burgeoning population of roughly 35,000 refugees in the White Nile state’s Al-Jabalain area, since escaping.

However, floodwaters overwhelmed the camp this month, forcing Kour to flee once more. He moved to the nearest dry place he could find, which happened to be the highway.

“We had no time to retrieve our belongings” since the seas rose so quickly, Kour told AFP. “All we did was carry our children.”

“We now have no food, medication, or other means of combating the mosquito swarms.”

According to the United Nations, torrential rainfall and flash floods have impacted 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, affecting around 288,000 inhabitants and refugees.

Humanitarian needs have risen, compounded by the crisis in neighboring South Sudan, where the downpour has displaced 426,000 people, according to the UN.

Thousands of refugees were transported to various camps in Sudan, while others sought safety in areas that were spared, but many are now homeless.

Ibrahim Mohamed, a senior officer with Sudan’s refugee agency, stated, “They have become homeless.”

“Finding new land to transfer them to is proving to be a difficult task.”

Sudan is hit by torrential rains every year between June and October.

The downpours frequently cause major flooding across the country, wreaking havoc on homes, infrastructure, and crops.

Sudan issued a three-month state of emergency last year after flooding that the UN described as the country’s worst in a century killed approximately 140 people and displaced 900,000 people.

According to Sudanese authorities, floods have killed more than 80 people and damaged or destroyed about 35,000 dwellings so far this year.

Neither the Sudanese locals nor the refugees in the Al-Jabalain district were prepared for the flood.

“Villagers claim they haven’t seen floods like these in 40 years,” said Anwar Abushura, the camp’s director.

Refugees frantically constructed a crude mud barrier to try to protect their shelters, according to Kour.

Refugees frantically constructed a crude mud barrier to try to protect their shelters, according to Kour.