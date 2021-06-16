After starting an argument over rose petals, a woman nearly ruins her proposal.

Mevlide Ahmeti, a TikToker, was assisting in the creation of a memorable beach proposal for her buddy when a stranger decided to intervene and start an argument. Ahmeti recorded the altercation and shared a portion of it on her TikTok profile. Though the stranger’s presence nearly “ruined” the proposal, a multi-part sequence of recordings reveal that she eventually left the scene, allowing the romantic event to go on without a hitch.

The stranger’s film is brief yet to the point. “I’m not having this chat right now because I’m in the middle of something,” Ahmeti says to viewers, “but thank you for your care, I appreciate it.” Ahmeti pans first to the stranger, who is standing on the beach with a toddler beside her, looking surprised and upset as she says this. Ahmeti then depicts a setting that is clearly set up for a proposal, complete with rose petals, candles, and enormous letters spelling out “Marry me.”

Karen is furious that we’re taking control! #ottawa #karen #fy #foryou Smh #ottawa #karen #fy #foryou

The stranger returns, irritated at being rebuffed, prompting Ahmeti to reply, “Ma’am, we are not going to interrupt this event for this chat, so please walk away.” “When a Karen tries to sabotage your friend’s proposal,” the captions said. Smh.”

The video left many viewers wanting to know more.

“Where is the rest of it?” asked one commenter. “Part 2?”

“I need more on this, like, what?” said another. “Is she OK?”

Ahmeti posted a second video captioned, “Thank God Karen didn’t escalate! Congrats!!” The video shows the moment after the proposal with the happy couple smiling and hugging each other.

Thank god karen didnt escalate!!! Congrats @chefzeee #fy #foryou #proposal #love #ottawa #karen #part 2

While a lot of people were happy for the couple, many in the comments section of the video bashed Ahmeti and her friend for “trashing the ecosystem.”

As previously stated, the proposal. This is a brief summary.