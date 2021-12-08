After stabbing, a Palestinian teen facing eviction from East Jerusalem was arrested.

According to a rights group, a Palestinian youngster arrested by police on Wednesday for reportedly stabbing an Israeli comes from a family fighting eviction from a Jerusalem hotspot region that helped fuel an 11-day Gaza battle this year.

After police fanned out on the ground and utilized a helicopter to seek for the 14-year-old girl, she was tracked down to a school in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Moria Cohen, 26, a Jewish mother of five from Sheikh Jarrah, was stabbed while driving her five children to kindergarten, according to Israeli emergency services.

Haggi Mazeh, director of general surgery at Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus, said Cohen was admitted with a 30-centimetre (one foot) knife in her back.

She was given permission to leave later that day.

“She rejects it,” attorney Mohammed Mahmud, who represents the Palestinian youngster, told AFP.

In a video released by Israeli police, they said “a number” of ladies who had surrounding the suspect at the time of her arrest had been arrested as well.

“The security forces for the rapid detention of the terrorist,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, wishing “a speedy recovery to the victim.”

Several dozens of far-right nationalist Jews were afterwards sighted in the area, waving Israeli flags and yelling “Death to Terrorists.”

They were escorted by Israeli police, who separated them from Palestinians who had also taken to the streets.

Tensions over land rights in Sheikh Jarrah erupted in May, when at least seven Palestinian families resisted an Israeli settlers’ attempt to remove them.

As Israeli police put down the protests, clashes ensued, fueling 11 days of deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

The suspect belonged to one of the households facing eviction, according to Hagit Ofran of the Peace Now anti-settlement group, which tracks east Jerusalem land rights disputes.

“The supreme court has yet to rule on their case,” Ofran told AFP.

Dvir, the spouse of the stabbing victim, told reporters that the couple had lived in the region for roughly six years.

He and his wife have five children, and despite the incident, he stated they would stay.

“We’ll stay there because it’s our calling,” he stated.

Sheikh Jarrah is one of several east Jerusalem neighborhoods where Jewish settlers claim ownership of homes occupied by Palestinians, claiming that the properties belonged to Jews before to Israel’s 1948 war of independence.

Palestinians have disputed the claims, claiming that the land was allotted to them between 1948 and 1967, when east Jerusalem was under Jordanian rule.

