After spending three nights alone in the forest, a one-year-old toddler survives.

A 22-month-old Russian girl was discovered after wandering away from her family and spending three nights alone in the woods.

Lyudmila Kuzina, often known as Lyuda, went missing last Tuesday in the Smolensk region, west of Moscow, according to the Moscow Times. She went lost while following her mother and sister to their neighbor’s house.

The story bears a striking resemblance to a similar incidence in 2016, when Tserin Dopchut, a 3-year-old Russian infant, went missing for three days in the Siberian wilderness. Dopchut is said to have survived by eating a single chocolate bar he was carrying at the time. Despite the freezing temperatures, Dopchut was only wearing a shirt and shoes and lacked a coat.

The young toddlers were lost in the Russian countryside for equal amounts of time in both situations. Kuzina, unlike Dopchut, did not have access to food or water throughout her three days in the jungle, according to the BBC, making her survival even more amazing.

Following Kuzina’s disappearance on Tuesday, the region was scoured by a large search effort including 400 volunteers, police, and divers who explored adjacent bodies of water. Kuzina was not discovered until nearly four days after the search began.

When a party of search volunteers came to a halt approximately two and a half kilometers from Kuzina and her family’s home, they heard a peculiar squeaking sound, which turned out to be Kuzina herself.

According to the BBC, the girl’s mother, Antonina Kuzina, stated, “It was only on the fourth day when they heard a’squeak’ that they located her in some branches under a tree.”

According to the Moscow Times, Kuzina “quickly extended out her tiny arms to hug tightly to her rescuers” after being discovered. “Weakened, bitten by mosquitoes, but most importantly alive!” she exclaimed.

“Everyone in HQ was crying. Salvar continued, “Both experienced volunteers and first-timers who answered the call for the first time, as well as local citizens, were crying.”

Kuzina was admitted to the ICU on Friday, but on Saturday she was moved to another wing of the hospital.