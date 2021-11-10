After some member countries pushed to stop the flow of migrants, the EU is considering building a border wall.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union (EU) said on Wednesday that it will begin discussions about potentially funding a wall along its exterior borders.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the decision during a visit to Warsaw, Poland. Michel told reporters that talks about whether to fund “physical infrastructure at the borders” would take place in the coming days.

The announcement came after Poland shut down a major border crossing owing to an influx of migrants seeking to enter the nation from Belarus. Hundreds of migrants have been camped across from the Polish settlement of Kuznica since Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Belarus has been accused by Poland and other EU countries of pushing migrants to seek to cross into neighboring countries rather than entering Belarus. Migrants have also flocked to Lithuania and Latvia in large numbers. Many believe Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is aiming to sow unrest in retribution for the country’s sanctions.

Poland has also been chastised for its response to the situation. In the wetlands and bogs along the Poland-Belarus border, eight migrants were discovered dead. Polish authorities are accused of forcing tens of thousands of migrants, including children, into the wetlands. With temperatures plummeting below freezing at night, the UN refugee agency and Polish citizens have chastised the country, which has received international support after migrants employed wire cutters to breach the country’s borders.

Humanitarian organizations and activists are supporting migrants at the border. On November 9, a group of them were apprehended by Polish police as they attempted to pick up migrants and transport them to Germany.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the migrant crisis on Belarus’s border with Poland, where groups of migrants attempted to enter into European Union territory this week.

Merkel spoke with Putin on the phone, according to the chancellor’s office, and stressed that the exploitation was unacceptable “The Belarusian regime’s treatment of migrants as a weapon against the European Union is inhumane and unacceptably cruel.

” Merkel’s office said she asked Putin to “use his influence over the regime in Minsk.”

Belarus' government has a close relationship with Russia. Germany is a popular choice.