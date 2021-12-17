After social media rumors of school shootings, the United States is on high alert.

The United States was on high alert for school violence on Friday as rumors of possible shootings spread on TikTok, while authorities insisted there was no serious threat.

Parents were warned and security was increased at certain schools, which were already on edge following a recent shooting. A number of districts also cancelled classes for the day.

On Twitter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki remarked, “The White House and federal law enforcement are closely monitoring threats of violence in schools circulating on social media.”

TikTok said it was collaborating with law authorities to look into reports of videos discussing a school shooting, but that they had “discovered nothing.”

“We’re working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our disinformation policy,” the business stated. “Local officials, the FBI, and DHS (Department of Homeland Security) have established there’s no real danger.”

“If we found any promotion of violence on our platform, we would remove it and report it to law enforcement,” the statement continued.

The FBI said it was looking into alleged threats, while the Department of Homeland Security claimed it “did not have any evidence indicating any specific, credible threats to schools” in a tweet.

School administrators were quick to respond to the rumors, which came less than three weeks after the most recent mass shooting in a US high school, which left four students dead in Oxford, Michigan.

“There is a rumor going around that today would be a day of school attacks. The administration and DC Police are well aware of this and are keeping a careful eye on it “A school in Washington sent a note to parents on Friday morning.

Even though they “do not think the threat to be genuine,” the Pennsbury School District in Pennsylvania informed parents that police presence would be boosted.

According to Psaki, “Today is another another reminder of how many children and parents fear school shootings or other forms of violence. This is inexcusable.” TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms among school-aged youngsters, has already been chastised for allowing individuals to submit short videos pushing them to unsafe, destructive, and illegal behaviors.

The viral “Devious Licks” challenge video went viral earlier this year, encouraging students to vandalize bathrooms at schools and produce TikTok movies of it.

As a result, there have been numerous examples of minor property destruction at schools across the country.

TikTok announced at the time that it was taking steps to remove videos and limit their dissemination in order to “discourage such behavior.”

At least 149 people have died as a result of gun violence, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit dedicated to ending gun violence.