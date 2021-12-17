After smuggling her husband’s sperm from prison, a woman gives birth to twins.

Giving birth to her husband’s children included an extensive and daring scheme to smuggle his sperm from an Israeli prison for a Palestinian lady. She and her imprisoned husband took every precaution to avoid any mistake about the paternity of their twin children.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph published Tuesday, Rasmeya Hmeid, 31, discussed the difficult process of becoming pregnant.

She would have been able to visit her imprisoned husband, Nahed Hmeid, in normal conditions. Rasmeya has not been able to see her husband since her previous visit in 2020 due to coronavirus limitations.

Since 2007, Nahed has been serving time in prison. He was imprisoned for his role in a rocket firing incident in Gaza as well as his use of roadside bombs against security troops. After sneaking his sperm from prison to his wife, Nahed became a father to twin boys while serving his 20-year term.

Rasmeya stated, “My husband has the right to be a parent and to start a family.”

The mother, who gave birth on December 4, claimed that her husband processed the sample in his cell’s bathroom. Four witnesses were waiting outside at the moment, with the sole aim of proving that it was Nahed’s sperm that made it to the sterile container.

Rasmeya stated, “I am 100 percent certain it was my husband’s sperm.”

Rasmeya said that she and her spouse settled on a unique identity mark as she spoke from her home in Gaza.

“There was a kind of an agreed-upon mark which no one knew about except me and my husband; that is why I am very sure they were his sperm,” she said.

According to the Times of Israel, the smuggled sperm was subsequently sent to Gaza and taken to a fertility facility. Rasmeya did not elaborate on how they were able to conceal the sperm when it exited the Israeli prison.

“I couldn’t tell you what the secret is,” she added, adding, “All I can say is that it was a really difficult procedure.”

Rasmeya named her twin boys Hamam and Hani after they were born earlier this month.

Nahed, who is nearing the end of his prison sentence, expressed excitement at the thought of finally meeting his boys.

In response to the incident, the Israel Prisons Service issued a statement. "It's critical to note that the IPS has never been supplied with scientific evidence.