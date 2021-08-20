After six weeks in a coma after giving birth, a COVID patient recovers.

After contracting a severe case of COVID-19 while pregnant with her baby, a mother in England has made a remarkable recovery.

Hajrah Aslam, 28, was diagnosed with the virus in January 2021, according to the Peterborough Telegraph. At the time, the resident of Peterborough, England, was 35 weeks pregnant.

Her situation had deteriorated to the point where she needed a C-section to deliver her baby, Huzayfah, due to complications. Aslam’s oxygen levels were dangerously low just hours after his birth, so she was placed in a medically induced coma that night.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Aslam was able to see her son for a short time following the C-section. She did, however, spend the following six weeks in a coma, followed by months of rehabilitation, during which she was separated from her son.

To aid patients suffering from COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress, doctors would “insert a 10-inch-long tube connected to a ventilator via the mouth and into the windpipe,” as Dr. Kathryn Dreger explained to The New York Times last spring.

“Nobody can survive being ventilated like this without sedation,” she said. Before being put on a ventilator, COVID-19 patients are put into a medically induced coma.”

“Recovery can take months or years” even if a patient is discharged from the hospital after being intubated, which is by no means a guarantee. “The degree of sedation required for COVID-19 patients can create serious problems, such as muscle and nerve damage, making it difficult for those who survive to walk, move, or even think as well as they did before becoming ill,” Dreger explained.

Aslam suffered from several of these side effects when she was removed off the ventilator and out of the coma. She was transferred to Askham Rehab, where she remained for another 11 weeks to restore her strength and ability.

Aslam had polyneuropathy, a disorder in which the body’s major nerves are injured and their communication with the brain is interrupted, as a result of his coma. According to Nottinghamshire Live, Aslam was unable to move her feet as a result of this.

“It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to overcome,” she added. “Emotionally, psychologically, and physically, everything just came at me at once.”

While. This is a condensed version of the information.