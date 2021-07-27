After Simone Biles withdrew from the event, a Russian gymnast said her team “didn’t waste our chance.”

“We knew it was possible,” Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova remarked. The Associated Press stated that after American gymnast Simon Biles had to withdraw from Olympic competition, “we did not lose our chance.”

The victory of the women’s team comes after the men’s team’s victory in the finals. The country, which was forbidden from using its name, flag, or anthem at the Olympics due to a systemic doping issue, swept the gymnastics team gold medals, which are among the most coveted at the Summer Games, according to the Associated Press.

It was the first time either Russian team had won a gold medal at the Olympics since the Soviet Union disintegrated. Both the men’s and women’s teams won in 1992, but they didn’t win again in the following decades.

Angelina Melnikova, a well-known Russian gymnast, was gliding across the parallel bars when word broke that her adversary, American sensation Simone Biles, had been pulled from the competition.

Melnikova landed on her feet. Her fists were pressed close to her heart.

They weren’t quite halfway through one of the most anticipated events of the Olympic Games, yet the outcome was all but certain: the Russian team would soon dethrone the Americans, who had appeared unbeatable only days before.

They overcame the Americans by 3.5 points in the end, a considerable margin in the sport.

Despite the fact that Biles’ early retirement marred Tuesday’s victory, the Russians’ brilliant performance is the consequence of a purposeful change since finishing a distant second to the American team at the 2019 World Championship.

Their performance on Tuesday wasn’t perfect: two of them tumbled off the balancing beam back to back. However, they recovered and became the first team to defeat the Americans in any event in 11 years.

The first indication that they might be able to dethrone the American powerhouse came during qualifying on Sunday. The Americans were shaky, but the Russians were near-perfect. Because two of her teammates, including Melnikova, scored better, reigning European champion Viktoria Listunova will have to sit out the all-around finals this week.