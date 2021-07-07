After shooting the Olympic Torch with a water pistol, a protester was arrested.

A lady was arrested in eastern Japan after firing a water pistol at an Olympic torch in protest of the Tokyo Games, which start this month.

A viral video of the incident on July 4 shows bystanders watching the Olympic torch relay in the city of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, when 53-year-old Kayoko Takahashi lifts what appears to be a plastic water gun and takes aim at a passing torch bearer.

According to a report in Mainichi Shimbun on Tuesday, Takahashi was shouting slogans such as “No Olympics” and “Stop the Games.”

The video shows her being stopped by two security personnel. Takahashi was arrested on suspicion of discharging the water pistol as well as “forcible obstruction of business,” the newspaper said.

According to the publication, the 77-year-old runner who was targeted by the demonstrator was leading the day’s relay event around Senba Park. The torch relay was completed on time.

According to the article, Takahashi admitted to the crimes, although it is unclear whether she has been legally charged.

According to Reuters, Takahashi’s companion filmed the encounter on Sunday. The couple had driven to Mito for the ceremony from Hitachi, around 60 miles northeast of Tokyo.

Hotori Amano, Takahashi’s partner of 17 years, told Reuters he “had no idea that his girlfriend had a water gun,” nor was he aware of her plans to disrupt the torch relay.

While spraying the torch, Takahashi reportedly shouted: “Extinguish the torch fire, I’m against the Tokyo Olympics!”

The Japanese public is split on whether the Games, which are set to start on July 23 after a one-year postponement, should take place.

According to recent research, more than half of the population opposes the Tokyo Games being held while the coronavirus outbreak continues. Some surveys reported that 80 percent of respondents were opposed.

Japan has averaged over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases each day in July, with Tokyo accounting for one-third to half of new infections. Reported deaths each day have remained in single to double digits.

Less than 15 percent of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated—far behind the nations leading the race towards full vaccination, as seen in the chart below,. This is a brief summary.