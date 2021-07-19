After severing ties over a woman, a man allegedly kills his former best friend.

Last week, a man from Gujarat, India, was allegedly murdered by his former best friend over a lady.

Satish Vasava, the victim, was apprehended near the village of Nava Tariya in Ankleshwar on Friday by his erstwhile friend Rakesh Vasava and six other unnamed people, according to Satish’s family and The Times of India.

While Satish and his nephew, Kishan, were out running errands, Rakesh and his companions, who were not named in the report, allegedly attacked them.

The group allegedly whacked his uncle in the head with a sickle, but he was able to run before they could assault him as well, according to the nephew.

According to The Times of India, Kishan returned with other family members and discovered his uncle unconscious in a pool of blood. Satish was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead before being admitted.

Satish and Rakesh were great friends until a year ago, according to police. Their friendship is said to have deteriorated after the latter started connected with Satish’s ex-girlfriend, Divya Vasava, a nurse.

Rakesh began seeing Divya after the nurse ended her engagement with Satish, forcing the two men to break up and argue over small concerns, according to authorities.

Rakesh and the other suspects have not been arrested in connection with Satish’s killing, according to the article.

A similar event occurred about a year earlier in Seattle, Washington, when a 38-year-old man was suspected of fatally stabbing his friend because the man’s girlfriend was supposedly paying attention to the victim.

Prosecutors in King County charged Sherwilliam Villar with second-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old acquaintance Madison Johnson in Seattle’s Queen Anne area in September 2020.

In this case, the defendant grew enraged and jealous because he thought his girlfriend was paying too much attention to the victim, who was a mutual friend, according to the allegations.

Peterson further stated that the stabbing was “very brutal and appeared unprovoked.”