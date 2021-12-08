After setting fire to a nightclub over a Vaccine Passport, a man receives a six-year sentence.

After pleading guilty to setting a nightclub on fire to protest vaccine passports, a man in Bristol was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday.

Owen Marshall, 29, guilty to setting fire to a petrol-soaked towel and stuffing it through the letterbox of a closed nightclub in court this week. The club, SWX, was set to reopen to a sold-out crowd the following week, but was unable to do so due to the fire’s destruction.

Marshall had been “obsessed” with COVID-19 protocols, according to police, and had been targeting other venues in the vicinity during the summer. Marshall had threatened to “destroy” the venue in a letter to SWX two months before to the incident.

Marshall hand-delivered a letter to Mayor Marvin Rees’ residence the day after the July fire, claiming responsibility for the fire and said he wanted it to be a “message to other venues.”

Marshall hurled a stone through the window of a neighborhood tavern on July 28 with a message that claimed “vaccine passports were a violation of human rights.”

On August 2, another nightclub in Bristol received a threatening letter. According to authorities, the letter threatened the bar with “serious damage similar to SWX” if it requested COVID passports. After studying hours of CCTV footage, police were able to identify Marshall, who was seen in the area buying matches and igniting the fire at SWX.

According to authorities, more than 130 firefighters were needed to put out the fire, which took several hours to put out.

Vaccine mandates have been met with widespread opposition in the United States. Customers pressuring personnel at restaurants asking proof of vaccination, and legislators lobbying for less regulations in specific states all contributed to bands postponing tours owing to venues requiring immunizations.

Some people have acquired fraudulent vaccination cards in order to get access to places that require proof of immunization. In other cases, people have completely disregarded mandates and begun fighting with employees.

"Owen Marshall's actions were driven by the utterly erroneous idea that the establishments he targeted were preparing to implement Covid vaccination passports," said Avon and Somerset Police Chief David Stevenson. "It was only via his concern with Covid limitations that he was able to carry out the exceedingly dangerous attack on SWX.