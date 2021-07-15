After seizing a Pakistani border crossing, the Taliban went on a rampage through town.

According to local witnesses, Taliban gunmen rampaged through the town soon after capturing a crucial border crossing into Pakistan, robbing homes and seizing the vehicles of government officials who had fled.

“The Taliban are wandering through the bazaar on motorbikes and cars,” Sanaullah, a resident of the Spin Boldak border town on the Pakistani border, told AFP via phone on Thursday.

“Government officials’ homes are being pillaged… It’s as if they’ve been waiting two decades to exact vengeance.”

The claims, according to a Taliban spokesman, are false.

On Wednesday, the rebels gained control of a town that allows direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan region, the latest in a spate of border crossings taken by the insurgents in recent weeks.

Taliban supporters shared photographs from the Afghan side of the border, purporting to show fighters erecting the movement’s flags on buildings.

Others were spotted in abandoned homes with furniture and clothes scattered about, including the residence of former anti-Taliban police chief General Abdul Raziq, who was killed in Kandahar’s southern region in 2018.

The photographs could not be independently verified.

During their current assault across the country, Taliban insurgents have been accused of plundering Afghan army and police bases.

Residents in other occupied towns have said that the Taliban quickly reverted to their draconian interpretation of Islamic law, prohibiting girls from attending school and preventing women from leaving their homes.

Residents of Spin Boldak claim that nearly all government leaders’ homes have been attacked.

“The Taliban fighters plundered practically all the houses of government officials, and then some citizens came in and looted them as well,” Jawed, a vehicle mechanic, told AFP over the phone.

“Armoured vehicles were destroyed as well.”

As the turmoil ensued, locals and traders reported Taliban fighters tried to persuade them not to evacuate.

“Using loudspeakers, the Taliban convinced residents that there would be no difficulty from their side and that they didn’t need to flee their homes,” a merchant, Abdul Wali, told AFP.

On Thursday, dozens of Taliban pick-up trucks were parked in Spin Boldak’s main market while insurgent forces passed through the area, according to Wali, one of the few traders who had decided to open.

Fear had forced the majority of company owners to close their doors.

Trader Mohammad Rasoul told AFP that traders are concerned that the situation may worsen.

“They are concerned that their goods may be stolen. There are a slew of opportunists on the prowl.”

A spokesperson. Brief News from Washington Newsday.