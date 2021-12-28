After Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen, rebels have allowed aid flights to resume.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels announced Tuesday that UN assistance flights into the capital Sanaa have been temporarily resumed, a week after they were halted due to Saudi-led coalition air attacks.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah television stated that “the civil aviation authority announces the temporary resumption of UN and other organization flights into Sanaa airport.”

“The (rebel administration’s) foreign ministry was contacted to inform the United Nations and all international organizations that Sanaa airport was ready to welcome flights,” says the statement.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in civil conflict, pitting the government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, against the Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of the country’s north.

Thousands of people have been slaughtered in the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, according to the United Nations.

Since August 2016, a Saudi-led blockade has mostly blocked flights into the rebel-held city, although there have been exceptions for aid flights, which constitute a vital lifeline for the populace.

The Huthi rebels claimed that Saudi-led air strikes last week prevented UN relief planes into Sanaa, but the coalition stated the airport had already been shuttered two days before and blamed the militants.

Turki al-Maliki, a coalition spokesman, said on Sunday that the Huthis were “militarising” Sanaa airport and using it as a “major centre for launching ballistic missiles and drones” against the kingdom.

He also accused Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah of assisting the Huthis in firing missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, where two people were murdered just a few weeks ago.

Following the tragic rebel strike, the coalition launched a “large-scale” military offensive against the Huthis on Saturday.

Yemeni medics informed AFP that the coalition raids killed three people, including a kid and a woman.

The coalition asserts that its operations are conducted in compliance with international humanitarian law, and the Huthis have been accused of using people as human shields on numerous occasions.

The increase in violence, according to UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, “undermines the prospects of establishing a lasting political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.”

“The recent escalation in Yemen is among the worst we’ve seen in years, and the threat to civilian lives is growing,” said Grundberg.

He reiterated the United Nations’ appeal for Sanaa Airport to reopen permanently for commercial and humanitarian flights.

“Any targeting of civilians and civilian objects, as well as indiscriminate assaults by any player,” the UN envoy warned, “must cease immediately.”

