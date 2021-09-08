After ripping through an overcrowded prison with locked doors, a fire kills at least 41 people.

After a fire broke out in an overcrowded Indonesian jail, dozens of prisoners perished and others suffered major injuries. Many doors were reportedly unable to be opened as the flames progressed.

At least 41 people were murdered in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a penitentiary in Tangerang, an industrial and manufacturing region on the outskirts of Jakarta.

The fire broke out at 1:45 a.m. local time in Block C, which housed 122 inmates. According to Reuters, Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the Justice Ministry’s prisons department, the block was designed to hold 38 prisoners. Although one victim was believed to be a murderer and another, convicted of terrorism, it contained prisoners convicted of drug-related charges.

Foreigners were among the deceased, according to the BBC, including a Portuguese national and one person from South Africa.

Firefighters had to battle the flames for two hours, according to Jakarta police spokeswoman Yusri Yunus.

Al Jazeera reported from outside the facility that at least eight of the 70 people injured were in serious condition and had more than 90% of their bodies burned.

In a statement, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said, “We’re working along with appropriate authorities to look into the causes of the fire,” adding that authorities were “formulating prevention methods so that catastrophic calamities like this won’t happen again.”

According to Yasonna Laoly, the prison’s electrical wiring hasn’t been changed since it was erected in 1972. The jail had a 600-person capacity, but 2,000 inmates were kept there.

Cells were closed at the time, and with the fire spreading, “some chambers couldn’t be opened,” according to Yasonna Laoly.

According to Leopold Sudaryono, a criminologist and PhD candidate at the Australian National University, “in the Tangerang jail, there are only five guards working one shift to guard a prison with 2,079 people.” “As a result, fire detection and evacuation are difficult.”

Indonesian prisons are overcrowded, owing to a judicial system that prioritizes incarceration above rehabilitation for people convicted of drug offenses in the country’s harsh drugs laws.

The fire that killed 47 people in Indonesia on Wednesday is the deadliest in the country’s history. This is a condensed version of the information.