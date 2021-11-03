After refusing to wear a mask, a man threatens a McDonald’s employee and breaks the COVID barrier.

A customer at a McDonald’s in Australia became so enraged at a staff who asked him to wear a mask that he threatened him and breached the COVID barrier.

A man approaches a McDonald’s employee in a now-viral video shared to TikTok by @dreg32 and proceeds to raise his voice and toss his mask at the staff.

He then proceeded to slam his fist against the plexiglass barrier that separated employees from consumers. Since it was posted over the weekend, the video has received over 1.9 million views.

The event, which took place over the weekend in Sydney, Australia, was captured on camera by a bystander, and users are outraged at how the man handled the staffer.

With his two friends at his side, the man in the video stood talking to the employee, but as the altercation progressed, another of his pals stepped in. The woman on the man’s left attempted to calm him down as she took him away after he punched the plexiglass barricade.

During the altercation, the man refused to put on a face mask and punched at the plexiglass barrier, nearly hitting staff.

While the majority of the conversation is difficult to understand, the McDonald’s employee can clearly be heard instructing the man that he must wear a mask.

After more than 100 days of lockdown due to COVID-19, face masks are now required inside public venues in Sydney. Even if they have been vaccinated, all citizens of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a mask indoors.

While the man who threatened the employee has not been recognized, numerous users in the comments section instantly began naming persons they thought were to blame.

“In all honesty, no one deserves to go to work and be treated like that…,” someone said.

Another user said, “Embarrassing is an understatement.”

Australia’s response to the COVID pandemic was one of the most stringent, with officials closing the borders for more than 20 months. As a result, compared to other industrialized countries, Australia has been able to keep its COVID numbers low.

Customers’ fury has been witnessed by numerous store and restaurant personnel in the United States, which has had many problems with compliance with various requirements.

