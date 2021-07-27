After refusing to serve him, a man attacks restaurant waiters with a harpoon.

A video shows a guy brandishing a harpoon at restaurant workers after they allegedly refused to serve him.

On Friday evening, the incident occurred in Málaga, a city on Spain’s southern coast.

The man had demanded a table at the restaurant, but was visibly drunk and acting aggressively, according to Spanish news outlets.

According to AS.com, the restaurant was busy and all of the tables were taken, so the employees refused to serve.

Angered by the refusal, the man allegedly started threatening the employees and tossing tables and chairs in their direction.

He is said to have left the restaurant but returned shortly later with a harpoon.

The man allegedly lunged at a person with the weapon, according to video obtained from across the street. Due to the force of a blow, that person is seen stumbling backwards.

The assailant then returns to the restaurant and seems to strike the restaurant’s windows with the harpoon. He is then seen flinging chairs at the building from the restaurant’s patio.

Before fleeing away, a bystander is seen picking up another chair in front of the restaurant and hurling it at the man.

The man made death threats during the incident, according to AS.com, and workers tried to defend themselves as best they could.

After a few minutes, the man left the area. According to LaSexta, one worker suffered minor injuries.

Several police officers arrived on the scene, but they were not able to apprehend the suspect in time.

An investigation is underway, and authorities are attempting to identify the man who is responsible.

The attack occurred just days after a male nurse lost sight in one of his eyes after being assaulted by a man on a Madrid subway train.

According to local media, the attack occurred on July 15 after the nurse requested that the other passenger wear a mask aboard the train in Madrid.

A video that went viral on Twitter claimed to catch the initial altercation, showing a guy being thrown to the train floor after being struck in the face by a maskless suspect wearing a pink baseball cap.

