After refusing the vaccine, a man’s entire family contracts COVID-19 and dies within a week.

After avoiding vaccination, a man in the United Kingdom lost his entire family to COVID-19 in less than a week. He now believes that his tale will aid in the fight against vaccine disinformation.

Francis Goncalves, a 43-year-old chef from Cardiff, Wales, died barely two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus, along with his father, 73, mother, 65, and brother, 40. He informed Wales Online that his family declined to be immunized because of fearful disinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

On July 6, Goncalves’ father was admitted to the hospital with kidney stones, according to Goncalves. He believes that’s where the virus infected his family in Portugal.

His parents had dinner at his brother’s place on July 8. After falling unwell a few days later, all three tested positive for COVID-19. On July 12, his parents were admitted to the hospital, followed by his brother on July 17.

Despite being the “healthiest person,” his sibling died of COVID-19 mere hours after being brought to the hospital.

“When he wasn’t in the gym or running, he would go on walks. He hadn’t drank in 15 years and followed a whole-foods, plant-based diet, according to Goncalves.

On July 20 and July 24, his parents were both put into an induced coma and died. All three were buried together in a Lisbon cemetery devoted to COVID-related deaths on August 1.

Speaking out about his family’s COVID-19 vaccine apprehensions, he said they were duped by anti-vaccination misinformation.

He describes his family as “tightly knit,” and he aims to encourage people to obtain their COVID-19 vaccinations so that stories like his don’t happen again.

COVID-19 vaccination apprehension is a widespread issue around the world. According to a Gallup poll conducted in June, 24% of American adults do not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 78 percent of this group believes they are unlikely to change their beliefs. Concerns about the vaccine’s safety (23 percent) and skepticism that they will become ill from the virus are the top reasons for their apprehension (20 percent ). Despite the fact that specialists and numerous studies have confirmed the vaccinations’ safety and efficacy.

“It preys on fearful people, and they fall into the trap. Why would the government want to harm you by providing you a vaccination, is the message I’m trying to get across. “What is the point of it?” says the narrator. Goncalves was added to the mix.