After refusing the COVID shot, a 24-year-old mother who was “hooked on conspiracy theories” died.

Abby Gibbs, 24, of County Durham in northern England, was brought to hospital in early September after becoming ill with the illness. She died on September 22 after battling the infection in intensive care for nearly three weeks.

Lynne Gibbs, her mother, told the Northern Echo newspaper that she and her daughter were supposed to get their vaccinations on the same day.

Her daughter declined the vaccine, but later said it was the “biggest mistake” of her life after contracting COVID-19 and ending up in the hospital.

“Abby was meant to get her immunization on the same day as me, but she was so obsessed with conspiracy theories that she decided not to,” Lynne Gibbs told the newspaper. “Mam, I wish I had gone and gotten the vaccine—this is the greatest mistake I have ever made,” she lamented the first day she was admitted.

While in the hospital, she could only communicate with her children and relatives via FaceTime, but Lynne Gibbs claimed her daughter continued to provide for her family even as her situation deteriorated.

Lewis Gibbs, Abby Gibbs’ younger brother, stated his sister had been thinking about her three children in the days before she died. He told the Echo, “I was the last person she spoke to, and she said make sure you care after the kids—make sure they have the finest life possible.”

In the aftermath of his sister’s death, he claimed, his entire family had gone to receive their vaccine. The family is now pushing others to follow suit in order to prevent a similar fate.

“All we hope is that this will assist increase awareness and encourage people to come forward,” he said.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, having to sit children down and inform them that their mother has passed away. Abby would still be alive today if she had been vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, a friend has put up a GoFundMe page to help Abby Gibbs’ children—6-year-old Makayla, 5-year-old Harrison, and 3-year-old Fallyn—raise finances.

