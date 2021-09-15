After receiving the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a Canadian nurse may lose his job.

After getting a COVID-19 vaccination that has yet to be licensed for use by the World Health Organization, a 43-year-old nurse in Canada fears losing his job (WHO).

Denis Varaka, a nurse at Toronto General Hospital, received two doses of the Sputnik V vaccination during a trip to Russia in the spring, according to the Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

The University Health Network (UHN), which includes the hospital where Varaka works, then sent out an email in August stating that all workers must be completely vaccinated by Oct. 8. Those who do not comply will be placed on a short leave of absence, with the possibility of termination if the employee still does not satisfy the conditions, according to the outlet.

Varaka, on the other hand, claims that his employer told him he wasn’t properly vaccinated because Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has yet to be formally approved for use by WHO or federal agency Health Canada, meaning it was left off UHN’s “acceptable” vaccine list.

He had went to Russia in the spring to care for his ailing father and stayed for two months with his roommate and buddy, Vlad Bobko, a Russian Canadian.

Varaka, a cancer survivor, said he knew he could get one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in Canada before going to Russia, but the timing for the second shot was unknown, potentially resulting in a months-long wait. Varaka and his companion opted to acquire two doses of Sputnik V for this reason.

Varaka’s sole option for keeping his employment is to acquire two more doses of an approved vaccination, but he is concerned about the health risks of doing so so quickly. He further said that when he inquired about his issue with both his employer and his union, he was given no alternative options.

“This is quite distressing. Varaka replied, “I can’t believe that.” He explained that he performed extensive study on immunizations and even met with a doctor in Russia.

“I believed I was doing the right thing. I’m getting vaccinated so that when I return, I can safeguard my patients. But it turned out to be the exact opposite,” said the nurse, who had his second shot three months ago in Moscow.

Varaka is represented by the Ontario Nurses Association, which believes Varaka’s alternatives are limited.

In a statement to the CBC, a representative for the UHN confirmed that only vaccines approved by the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.