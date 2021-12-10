After receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a teen who is allergic to vaccines suffers anaphylactic shock and dies days later.

A 17-year-old Vietnamese girl died as a result of problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

On December 2, the 12-year-old went to the Trieu Phong District Medical Center to get her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot. The teen had told the doctors that she had a history of vaccination allergies. Her family, on the other hand, agreed to let her get vaccinated, according to VN Express.

The student developed rashes, felt dizzy, and showed signs of anaphylactic shock around 25 minutes after receiving the vaccination dose. She was hospitalized to the intensive care unit after being transported to the hospital. According to the story, she eventually had blood clotting issues and died on Thursday.

Three of the four children who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine had anaphylactic shock, according to the Ministry of Health.

The reason of death of the fourth child and the 17-year-old is still being investigated, according to the Health Ministry, which was quoted by the site.

Anaphylaxis is an uncommon but potentially fatal allergic reaction that some people suffer after receiving a vaccine. Patients getting any COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson, may experience an adverse reaction.

People with a history of past adverse responses to food, insect stings, mastocytosis, most drugs, and vaccines are nevertheless eligible to receive any of the coronavirus vaccines, according to COVID-19 immunization recommendations.

Depending on how well they handled the first dosage, people who experienced a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine may still get a second dose.

Vietnam had fully immunized 5.3 million children aged 12 to 17 as of Thursday. Only 0.3 percent of children who received COVID-19 vaccination doses complained of side effects like fever, discomfort, or exhaustion.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Vietnam, with health officials reporting an average of 14,449 new infections every day. According to a Reuters review of data, the average number of COVID-19 deaths reported daily over the past three weeks has grown to more than 120.

Since the start of the pandemic, Vietnam has recorded a total of 1,367,433 COVID-19 cases and 27,186 deaths.