After receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a 59-year-old man died from a ‘Thunderclap Headache.’

Following a first dosage of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a 59-year-old lawyer died from severe headaches and nausea. A blood clot in his brain was discovered.

On March 15, Neil Astles, a Newton-Le-Willows resident, received the first dose of the vaccination, but soon developed a “thunderclap headache.” An inquest in a UK court heard the case 11 days later. According to Echo, Astles began vomiting on April 2 and died two days later from cerebral thrombosis.

The patient’s condition quickly deteriorated, according to Dr. Lawrence McCrossen, an intensive care consultant. A hemorrhage in the back of the brain had “worsened,” according to a CT scan. According to the story, his physicians considered performing surgery on Astles to release the pressure that had built up in his skull, but they decided against it since his condition had deteriorated too severely.

The thrombosis and clotting that the patient experienced were side effects of the immunization, according to Dr. McCrossen. “The thrombosis and pressure in the brain were causing the headaches.” The doctor went on to say that the medical team was at a loss as to how to treat Astles.

“We needed to strike a balance. In an operation, there was a chance he may bleed to death. We were not going to get the second pupil back after he had gone (dilated) “Added he.

Carole Astles testified in court that the immunization never crossed their minds since he got headaches nine days later. She stated that her husband was in good health prior to the injection. “It’s just not right,” she continued.

The court also heard that until Oct. 27, 424 cases comparable to Astles had been documented in connection with the first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 72 of these had resulted in death.

During the inquest, the judge stated, “The bad reaction suffered by Neil Astles remains exceedingly unusual, and on the evidence available, the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people.”

Intracerebral hemorrhage, central venous sinus thrombosis, and the COVID-19 immunization were listed as his causes of death.

The court also expressed gratitude to the victim’s family for advocating for the vaccine despite their loved one’s death.