After receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a 26-year-old ‘healthy’ woman dies.

A 26-year-old Thai lady died after receiving her first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Kanyarat Saengsawang, the woman, died at a hospital on Monday, according to local media on Wednesday. Her death was attributed to infections and low blood pressure, according to doctors.

On Sept. 24, Saengsawang from Muang district had her first Sinovac vaccine shot, following which she developed an allergic reaction.

According to the Bangkok Post, Kanyarat’s mother, Metikan Insang, stated her daughter felt fever, tiredness, and a tight chest following her vaccine. Insang also stated that her symptoms worsened over time.

After her condition deteriorated, the woman was brought to the hospital on Oct. 12 night. The hospital staff, on the other hand, requested that she come the next day. Saengsawang was hospitalized again two days later, but her condition worsened, and she died.

The victim’s mother, 50, blamed the vaccine for her daughter’s death, claiming that she suffered from severe allergic responses all of the time. However, an official declaration confirming the vaccine as the cause of the woman’s death has yet to be made.

According to Matichon Online [Google Translate indicated], Insang stated that her daughter was “extremely healthy” and had no underlying health issues before to receiving the immunization.

So far, Thailand’s universal immunization program has relied mostly on Sinovac, a Chinese-made vaccine. More over 31.5 million Sinovac doses have been provided in the country, little under half of the total of 64.4 million. According to Reuters, Thailand’s health administration recently announced that it will stop utilizing the Sinovac vaccine once its existing stock was depleted.

Following claims from Chinese doctors and others that the vaccine was ineffective against the Delta version, the decision was made. To combat the Delta strain, doctors opted to combine the Sinovac vaccination with the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines after conducting study. Thailand was the world’s first country to implement a mix-and-match policy.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry revealed 9,727 new Covid-19 cases and 73 new fatalities in the previous 24 hours on Thursday morning. Authorities said last month that they plan to open a significant portion of the country to tourism in the next three months.