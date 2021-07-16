After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, an epileptic woman falls into a coma.

A 23-year-old epileptic lady has gone into a coma after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman, who resides in Wilson Garden in Bengaluru, was receiving treatment for epilepsy and depression when she received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on June 28 at a BBMP camp.

According to her cousin, a nurse at the vaccination location instructed the woman, whose identity was not revealed by investigators, to forgo her seizure treatment for two days after the jab.

According to The Times of India, the cousin continued, “The next evening, she fainted at home and fell unconscious.”

The woman was flown to India’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and then to Sai Ambica Hospital in the Jayanagar neighborhood. She was admitted to the intensive care unit for two weeks before her family decided to transfer her to the regular ward owing to financial constraints.

Dr. K Shamanth, one of the doctors treating the 23-year-old, said the occurrence was not an immunization-related adverse event, but she may have been misled into taking her drugs.

Shamanth’s comments were echoed by NIMHANS health specialists, who added that the difficulties were caused by her skipping anti-epileptic medicines too soon. Officials in Bengaluru have stated that they will look into the matter.

The more contagious Delta version of COVID-19 has created a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India, bringing the country’s daily new infections to 400,000. Cities were scurrying for medical resources, including oxygen, hospital beds, and morgues, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Indian Medical Association, approximately 330 doctors died in the crippling second wave (IMA). Health experts, on the other hand, feel the true figures are substantially higher.

“We only release figures after we’ve double-checked everything. “Because health care personnel are usually on the front lines, they are more likely to get the disease,” said Dr. Rajan Sharma, former IMA president.

Doctors turned away a large number of patients. The bodies of probable COVID-19 victims washed up on the Ganges River’s banks as well.

Since the outbreak began, India has recorded 30.9 million cases and over 411,000 deaths. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, it is currently the second-largest country in terms of cases and deaths, after only the United States.