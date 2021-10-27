After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a student’s leg is amputated, and he dies from blood clots in his brain.

A 20-year-old student died of blood clots in the brain after his leg was amputated after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

After brain surgery, Ketsiree Kongkaew, a student at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke. Following surgery, the student remained unconscious and required a ventilator to breathe. On Monday, she was proclaimed deceased.

According to The Bangkok Post, the young woman, who was taken to the Songklanagarind Hospital, had her left leg amputated after developing blood clots after receiving her second dosage of COVID-19 vaccination.

For her first and second vaccinations, Kongkaew received two distinct vaccine brands. Her first dosage was a SinoVac-developed COVID-19 vaccine, and her second dose was from Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Anupong Thammarong, Kongkaew’s classmate, told the publication that the brain hemorrhage that physicians sought to repair Monday was caused by thrombolytic medications she was taking to treat blood clots.

On Aug. 13, Kongkaew became unwell after receiving her second COVID-19 immunization shot. On August 16, the student complained of a fever and chest problems. A doctor at Phangnga Hospital diagnosed her with a bladder infection at the time.

After complaining of significant discomfort in her left leg, she was brought back to the hospital. She developed blood clots, which necessitated emergency surgery, according to an X-ray. Kongkaew was moved to several hospitals due to her condition before physicians at Songklanagrind Hospital opted to amputate her leg.

The National Health Security Office of Thailand has given her family 400,000 Thai Baht in family financial help.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has previously been related to thrombosis, which is a type of blood clot that occurs when thrombocytopenia is present. According to the Australian Department of Health, researchers have noticed greater frequencies of the side effect among adults aged 50 to 59.

The exact mechanism by which the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination doses cause rare blood clots in some patients is yet unknown. According to WebMD, scientists in Germany believe that one of the causes could be the vaccine’s two-step activation process.