After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a 30-year-old man died just hours later.

A 30-year-old man died in India on Tuesday night, just hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to reports.

S.K. Subhani, a resident of Andhra Pradesh in southern India, received the vaccine at a health clinic during the Mustabad district’s major immunization drive on Tuesday.

According to the victim’s family, the man had a fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

They also added Subhani did not show any symptoms until later in the evening, but his condition worsened after supper, and he died before being carried to the hospital, according to The Times of India.

Subhani’s family blamed the vaccine’s adverse effects for her death. Health professionals, on the other hand, believe he died as a result of other issues. This could only be verified once the autopsy results were released.

“Under the Gannavaram and Mustabad PHC borders, almost 32,000 people received the first and second doses of the vaccination. So far, no one has died or experienced health problems as a result of the vaccine. Subhani was depressed when his wife died, and he was a chronic alcoholic, according to J. Sandhya of Mustabad’s health department, according to The New Indian Express. “At this time, we are unable to establish if Subhani’s death was caused by a vaccination failure. Only after the post-mortem can we come to a conclusion.”

Following a complaint from the family, the police filed a case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death).

The incidence happened on the same day when a 65-year-old man died after receiving his first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination. The man, identified as Jagannath Pal of Uttar Pradesh, was not ill, according to reports. He was in a hospital with his wife, receiving his first dosage of the vaccine. Doctors advised him to stay in the hospital for at least half an hour before leaving.

Pal became disoriented and his health began to deteriorate about 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. He died before doctors could attend to him, according to Lokmat News.

Pal was in wonderful condition, according to the victim’s relative, who spoke to local media. The authorities have opened an inquiry and are awaiting the results of an autopsy to see if the death was caused by vaccination problems.

In both cases, the vaccine provided to them was not specified in the papers.

The Serum Institute of India manufactures AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, which are being used in India’s vaccination program. Over 483.0 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered as of last month, out of a total of 556 million. Brief News from Washington Newsday.