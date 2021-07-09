After receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a UK man was left paralyzed and fighting for his life.

In what is considered to be a side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a family man in the United Kingdom was paralyzed and is now struggling for his life.

Three months after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, Anthony Shingler, a 57-year-old father of two who worked as a security manager, is confined to the hospital and on a ventilator.

Before the injection, the 57-year-old was “fit and healthy.” His wife, Nicola, stated he swiftly deteriorated after receiving the first dose.

“I’m convinced it was the vaccine; he was OK before getting it. “They haven’t found anything else,” Nicola told StokeonTrent Live. “Watching him is a horror. Every day, I can’t stand watching my husband in so much pain.”

Shingler, according to Nicola, experienced modest symptoms after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, including a muddied head and aching legs. He remarked on March 8 that his legs were heavy and hurting.

Shingler reported feeling numb from his hips down a few days later. On March 22, his symptoms intensified, and doctors diagnosed him with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).

“The critical care doctors said he needed to be put on a ventilator because his lungs were failing him and he couldn’t breathe. “That’s when they told us it was GBS,” Nicola explained.

GBS is a relatively uncommon condition in which the immune system attacks the neurological system. Breathing problems, blood clots, intestinal troubles, discomfort, and paralysis are all possible side effects of the illness. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no recognized cure for GBS.

“He is still getting texts from the NHS urging him to get a second jab, and he is immobilized in an NHS hospital… Nicola stated, “It’s terrible on every level.”

The family has been approached by Genomics England, a medical research organization, to see if the AstraZeneca shot is linked to Shingler’s ailment, according to the Daily Post.

She’s also asking for assistance from the government, which she claims has been unhelpful.

“The administration has completely neglected and forgotten us,” she claimed.

“I want the government to take action and recognise what is going on. They’re attempting to ignore it so that people won’t be afraid to get the vaccine.”