After receiving a tainted Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a third man died.

Last month, a 49-year-old man in Japan died after receiving a Moderna vaccination from one of the recalled batches confirmed to contain stainless steel particles, making him the third person to die after receiving a dose from one of the tainted vials.

According to local daily The Japan Times, the anonymous man died on Aug. 12 after receiving his second Moderna shot the day before, citing the country’s health ministry. It was unknown whether the man had any prior medical issues.

Two men in their 30s, who received their doses on Aug. 26, were the first to die as a result of the infected batches.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, which distributed the Moderna vaccines in Japan, said in a statement released Tuesday that “at this time, no causal link between previous deaths and Moderna vaccination has been identified, and there is no evidence that this vaccine poses any health hazard or significant safety risk.”

The three cases are currently under investigation.

Moderna and Takeda withdrew three vaccination batches totaling roughly 1.6 million doses on Thursday after stainless steel particles were discovered in the vials, but up to 180,000 tainted doses had already been delivered before their use was halted.

“Stainless steel is utilized in heart valves, joint replacements, metal sutures, and staples on a regular basis. As a result, injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan is not likely to pose an elevated medical risk,” Moderna and Takeda said in a statement after the contaminated vials were discovered.

Both businesses claimed they were looking into the Spanish plant that produced the COVID-19 vaccine batches 3004667, 3004734, and 3004956. According to Takeda, the impurities were the consequence of friction generated by the incorrect installation of two metal pieces in the production process.

As of August 26, Takeda reported that around 18 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine had been sent to Japan. According to the firm, more than 200 million doses have been provided to about 110 million people in 45 countries.

As of Tuesday, Japan has 1,583,641 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 16,409 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.