After rebel advances, Ethiopia threatens to use its “entire defensive capability.”

Ethiopia threatened on Friday that it might use its “entire defensive potential” if rebels in war-torn Tigray refused to withdraw from neighboring regions.

Even as the UN and the US call for a ceasefire so that glaring humanitarian needs can be handled, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government’s increased rhetoric fueled fears that Ethiopia’s growing war will soon become more violent.

The administration is being pressed to mobilize and deploy the entirety of the state’s defensive power if its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful end of the conflict are not reciprocated, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Though troops from several regions have deployed to Tigray in recent weeks to support the military, it was unclear what the administration had in mind.

According to a report in official media, the Amhara region’s security office said on Saturday that an attack would be launched “to annihilate the enemy and reverse the existential threat” posed by rebels.

Fighting has raged in northern Ethiopia since November, when Abiy dispatched forces to depose the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the country’s former ruling party that ruled for nearly three decades until 2018.

According to Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, the decision was made in response to TPLF raids on army camps.

Despite his promises of a quick triumph, the conflict took an unexpected turn in June, when pro-TPLF forces regained Mekele, Tigray’s capital, and the Ethiopian army withdrew in major parts.

Since then, the TPLF has advanced eastward into the Afar region and southward into Amhara.

Residents told AFP that TPLF fighters entered the UNESCO heritage site of Lalibela in Amhara without a fight on Thursday, after security troops retreated ahead of their advance.

In peacetime, Lalibela is home to a number of rock-hewn churches from the 12th century, as well as an airport.

The TPLF will continue to control highways in northern Amhara, according to rebel spokesman Getachew Reda, in order to prevent government forces from regrouping.

US officials, notably US Secretary of State Samantha Power, who visited Ethiopia last week, urged the TPLF to leave and asked all parties to stop fighting and focus on resolving the humanitarian “catastrophe” in Tigray.

However, Getachew stated that “nothing of the sort is going to happen unless the blockage is lifted,” referring to aid access limitations.

“We’re under attack. We’re stuck in a rut. We’ll make sure that whatever Abiy uses to keep his stranglehold on our people doesn’t become a major issue.”

Washington Newsday’s Brief News is on.