After reaching an agreement with Islamists, Pakistan releases detained protesters.

On Tuesday, Pakistani authorities released hundreds of imprisoned supporters of a banned Islamist party after reaching an agreement with the group to cease violence that claimed the lives of seven police officers.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) was protesting the detention of its head, who was jailed in April after the organisation was declared illegal by authorities, and demanded that the French ambassador be expelled from Pakistan.

The group has been behind significant anti-French protests, which prompted the French embassy to issue a warning to all French people to leave the country early this year.

Mazhar Hussain, a police spokesman in Punjab province, told AFP, “I can confirm 860 people have been released.”

He noted that other protest inmates who had charges filed against them would have to go through the “legal procedure” to be released.

Mufti Muhammad Umair al-Azhari, a TLP leader, confirmed to AFP that several of his party’s members had been released.

“These are unmistakably the results of our deal with the administration,” he told AFP.

Last week, tens of thousands of supporters embarked on a stop-start march from Lahore, Pakistan’s eastern city, to Islamabad, reaching approximately a third of the way before putting it off.

They are, however, continuing their protest with a sit-in in a park in Wazirabad, with leaders stating that they will only depart after half of the provisions of their agreement with the government have been met.

The TLP claims that 14 of its followers were killed and scores more were injured in the battles with police. According to the authorities, TLP supporters killed police officers.

Since President Emmanuel Macron supported the right of a satirical publication to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed, which many Muslims consider blasphemy, the party has mounted an anti-France campaign.

When the TLP staged days of marches that paralyzed roadways in April, six police officers were slain.