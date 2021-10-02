After ravaging a Honduran resort island, a fire has been brought under control.

Authorities were able to put out a big fire on a small Honduran tourist island on Saturday, after the flames destroyed dozens of homes and caused 400 residents to flee.

At a mid-afternoon press conference, the chairman of the government’s Permanent Intervention Commission (COPECO), Max Gonzales, claimed, “The fire is 100 percent controlled.”

The island of Guanaja, located in the Caribbean off the north coast of mainland Honduras, emitted a massive cloud of black smoke in the early morning. Tourism is the main source of income for the town’s 6,000 residents.

Military helicopters sprayed water bags on the island’s “uncontrollable” flames, according to deputy mayor Mireya Guillen.

People hurried to save beds, furniture, and other things as the fire approached, according to video posted on social media.

The depth of the devastation was shown in videos released by local media, with “90 dwellings demolished, 120 damaged… 2,500 people have been directly impacted, three individuals have been hurt, and three more have yet to be confirmed,” Gonzales added.

According to firefighters and other officials, the fire prompted the evacuation of 400 individuals. A church and a school were used as temporary shelters.

The fire started in the early hours of Saturday morning in beachside homes for unclear causes and quickly spread.

Guanaja is one of Honduras’ three Bay Islands, measuring 19 square kilometers (7 square miles). Roatan and Utila are the other two islands.