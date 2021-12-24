After protests, the governor of Iraq’s Najaf resigns.

On Friday, the governor of Iraq’s Najaf province resigned, a day after another governor resigned as a result of protests against living conditions and corruption.

Louai al-Yasseri, the governor of Najaf province in central Iraq, resigned a day after the governor of Nasiriyah province in the south resigned after demonstrators were violently suppressed.

Their departures highlight the difficulties confronting war-torn Iraq, as well as how little has changed since protests swept Baghdad and the south two years ago.

Hundreds of people were killed in protest-related violence as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to voice their outrage over corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, Yasseri announced his departure from his role in the sacred Shiite city at a news conference.

Following legislative elections in October, prominent Shiite politician Moqtada Sadr, who emerged as the kingmaker, called for his resignation.

According to the news agency, Sadr paid a public visit to the municipality in Najaf on Wednesday following “claims of corruption and inadequacies in this organization.”

“We will strive to remove the governor of Najaf from office and legally replace him,” he stated.

Sadr hailed the governor’s resignation as a “move in the right road” on Friday evening.

Throughout Najaf and the neighboring province of Diwaniya, as well as Nasiriyah, sporadic demonstrations have erupted in recent weeks.

Protesters have criticized living conditions and demanded that young graduates be given work possibilities.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi addressed a security meeting on Wednesday to discuss the protests, emphasizing the importance of avoiding “the use of force or shooting.”

According to a medical source, the governor of Nasiriyah, Ahmed Ghani Khafaji, announced his retirement the next day following protests in which three persons were shot and wounded.

After deadly crackdowns and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019 protests came to an end. During the protests, over 600 people were killed and tens of thousands were injured.

As a concession to the demonstrators, Kadhemi moved the elections forward to October.

However, fury gave way to disillusionment, and voter turnout was at an all-time low.

According to the electoral commission, Sadr’s movement, which once commanded a militia against American and Iraqi government forces, won 73 of the assembly’s total 329 seats.