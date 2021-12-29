After protests, Indonesia plans to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore.

Following objections from residents and the world community over its plan to force Rohingya refugees into Malaysian waters, Indonesia said on Wednesday that it will allow dozens of Rohingya refugees to land.

At least 100 people, mostly women and children, on board a damaged wooden schooner off the coast of Aceh province were denied asylum in Indonesia, where police claimed they planned to force them into the neighboring Southeast Asian country after repairing their boat on Tuesday.

Following a day-long meeting between officials in the coastal town of Bireun on Wednesday, Jakarta reversed course and announced that the refugees’ boat will be brought to shore on humanitarian grounds.

Armed Wijaya, the leader of the national taskforce on refugees, said, “The decision was made after considering the emergency condition of the refugees aboard that boat.”

He claimed the Rohingya boat was around 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Bireun and will be towed ashore, but did not specify when.

“Because we are in the midst of the epidemic, all refugees will be medically screened,” he said, adding that the taskforce will work with other stakeholders to provide shelter and logistics for the refugees.

According to a local navy commander, Indonesian police first noticed the wooden boat two days ago, stuck around 70 nautical miles off the Indonesian coast. Local fishermen had notified them on December 25, according to one of them.

Amnesty International and the UNHCR called on the government on Tuesday to allow the stranded Rohingya refugees to land.

The prior proposal by officials in Aceh to transport the refugees to Malaysia enraged residents in Bireun, where a group of fishermen staged a demonstration on Wednesday, demanding that the Rohingya be allowed to disembark instead.

“On social media, we saw recordings of their plight. They require food and water. As human beings, they must be treated with respect “Wahyudi, a Bireun resident, said AFP over the phone.

“We, the Acehnese, had a similar experience with the Rohingya. We had been at odds for a long time. We escaped across the sea with the assistance of people from several countries, including Malaysia and Australia.”