After protests in the east, a portion of the Sudan 2020 peace agreement has been suspended.

Following tribal protests against the pact, Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council delayed a component of a 2020 peace deal with rebel factions dealing with the country’s east.

The government signed a peace accord with numerous rebel factions in Sudan’s far-flung areas in October 2020, with the goal of ending the country’s ethnic wars that have plagued it since independence.

Despite the fact that the agreement centered on three fighting regions — Darfur, the Blue Nile, and South Kordofan — minorities in other parts of Sudan felt left out.

Members of the Beja ethnic group in eastern Sudan were among those who staged protests across the region for more than a month starting in mid-September.

A blockade of oil pipelines and the trading hub of Port Sudan was among the demonstrations, causing shortages of basic necessities across the country and putting the country’s already-struggling economy in jeopardy.

On October 25, the military conducted a coup in which top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, putting an end to the protesters’ campaign.

They cautioned, however, that unless the government amended the terms of the 2020 accord, they will continue the siege of Port Sudan after December 19.

The eastern Sudan track of the deal has been suspended, according to Sovereign Council vice-president Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, “until an agreement is made with citizens of east Sudan.”

The official SUNA news agency quoted Daglo as saying, “The parties to the east would sit together to strike an agreement to settle all the problems facing the people in East Sudan.”

According to the most recent government data issued in 2008, the Beja make up around 10% of Sudan’s 45 million population.

They are divided into several tribes, notably the Al-Hadendoa and Beni Amer tribes, which are rivals.

Members of the Beni Amer signed the eastern half of the peace agreement in 2020.

Al-Hadendoa members claim that those who signed do not speak for all Bejas and accuse them of making too many concessions to the government.

They want more government funding for their impoverished region, as well as better representation in decision-making.

Eastern Sudan is recognized for its fertile fields, gold mining, and maritime ties, but it is also the poorest portion of Sudan, which is already classified among the poorest countries in the world by the United Nations.