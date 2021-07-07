After President Jovenel Mose was assassinated, Haiti’s airport was closed and a “state of siege” was declared.

After President Jovenel Mose was slain and his wife was wounded in their house by gunmen early Wednesday morning, authorities closed the international airport and declared a “state of siege” in Haiti.

Businesses were looted in one section of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, on Wednesday, and officials are grappling with the mayhem, which adds to the country’s instability, which has been fueled by gang violence, anti-government protests, and an outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

Mose was assassinated just weeks before scheduled national elections later this year. Mose has been ruled by decree for more than a year because elections had not been held, but opposition members had been calling for him to stand down in recent months.

Mose’s predecessor, former President Michel Martelly, said he was praying for the injured first lady Martine Mose. “A heavy blow for our country and for Haitian democracy, which is fighting to find its way,” he said of the assassination.

The interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, acknowledged the death and said the police and military were in charge of security in Haiti, which has long struggled to consolidate democratic governance due to a history of dictatorship and political unrest.

For the time being, Joseph is expected to rule Haiti, though that could alter in a country where constitutional requirements have been disregarded, according to Alex Dupuy, a Haitian-born sociologist at Wesleyan University in the United States.

The optimum option, according to Dupuy, would be for the acting prime minister and opposition parties to join forces and organize elections.

“However, nothing can be taken for granted in Haiti. It depends on how Haiti’s current power balance plays out,” the researcher said, describing the scenario as hazardous and chaotic. According to him, Haiti’s police force is already dealing with a recent uptick in violence in Port-au-Prince, which has displaced over 14,700 people.

Martine Mose, 47, was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Joseph. He called the president’s assassination “hateful, brutal, and savage.”

“The National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti are in charge of the country’s security situation,” Joseph said in a statement from his office. “The republic and democracy will triumph.”

According to Joseph's allegation, some of the attackers spoke in Spanish but gave no assistance.