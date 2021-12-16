After presenting a forged vaccination card, a woman succumbs to COVID-19.

After presenting health officials a fraudulent vaccination card, a 57-year-old French woman died of COVID-19.

The woman was admitted to the Raymond-Poincaré de Garches hospital in Hauts-de-Seine for COVID-19 at the beginning of December, according to officials. According to Franceinfo, when the woman arrived at the hospital, she presented medical workers with a certificate stating that she had been vaccinated against the virus.

Her health rapidly deteriorated while physicians at the hospital ran a battery of tests to figure out what was wrong with her. The ICU staff discovered that the woman had presented them a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination certificate after performing an antibody test.

“”We comprehended her medical history better when we discovered she hadn’t been vaccinated,” Prof. Djillali Annane, head of the hospital’s intensive care unit, told Franceinfo. “We could have given her a medication based on neutralizing antibodies, which we obviously overlooked because we assumed she had been vaccinated.” But it was too late to change her therapy once doctors discovered her bogus immunization. She died not long after that.

The 57-year-old was not the first individual to show a forged vaccination card in France. According to Dr. Eric Denis, chief of the hospital’s infectious disease unit, at least three patients aged 40 and younger who were hospitalized to the Antibes Hospital Centre also had fraudulent credentials.

According to ABC News, French officials have launched 400 investigations into networks that furnish citizens with false COVID-19 cards, including those that are linked to medical practitioners. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the fraudulent health cards.

The French government has introduced harsh health pass requirements, including the requirement that citizens display a certificate while entering restaurants or venues. To obtain one, a person must demonstrate proof of immunization, a recent negative viral test, or proof of recent COVID-19 recovery.

People aged 65 and older who are eligible for a booster shot but refuse to take it are losing their health pass benefits, according to the government. From Jan. 15, the rule is scheduled to be extended to all age groups.