After Powell was renominated to lead the Fed, stocks were mixed and the dollar was up.

As investors absorbed US President Joe Biden’s decision to renominate Jerome Powell to chair the Federal Reserve, Wall Street equities finished largely lower Monday, while the currency rose.

During the session, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rocketed past their closing records before nosediving later in the day. Only the Dow managed to make a small gain.

Earlier, European markets were mixed as investors worried about the economic impact of Austria’s and Germany’s new Covid-19 limitations.

Powell was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and took office in 2018, leading the central bank’s reaction to the massive financial downturn, which saw it reduce its lending rate to zero and pump trillions of dollars into the economy.

Powell was commended by Biden for his “steady leadership” during “an unprecedented era of challenge, including the greatest slump in modern history.”

However, the nomination comes as rising consumer prices fuel speculation that the Fed would be obliged to hike interest rates faster than Powell has indicated.

Along with the currency, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note increased.

“Markets expect Powell to take a more active approach in unwinding the Fed stimulus package and eventually moving to control inflation in the first half of next year,” said Christopher Vecchio, an analyst at DailyFX.

Earlier, stock markets in Paris and Frankfurt fell 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while London ended the day 0.4 percent higher.

“With so much concern about inflation and interest rates, investors are definitely wary of over-committing,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“And the threat of lockdowns in Europe, following Austria’s announcement on Friday, has increased that concern,” he said.

Austria startled the markets on Friday by resuming a partial lockdown, rather than solely for the unvaccinated, as had been expected.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the country’s current Covid restrictions, which include banning unvaccinated people from specific public settings, are “insufficient.”

“Market participants are concerned that new lockdowns may be implemented in other parts of Europe, making the road to recovery from the pandemic even more difficult and raising questions about vaccination efficacy,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“So, after the major stock indices set multiple all-time highs in recent weeks, there’s a genuine chance we’ll see at least a short-term correction as investors wake up to the problems facing the eurozone economy.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up less than 0.1 percent at 35,619.25 (close).