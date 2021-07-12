After political issues hampered the government’s purchase of 10 million COVID vaccines, Taiwanese companies purchased the vaccines.

According to the Associated Press, two Taiwanese tech companies are providing 10 million BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine pills to the country, which Taiwan’s health minister claims was prevented from purchasing the vaccine earlier by Beijing.

The BioNTech distribution rights for Greater China are held by Fosun Pharma, a Chinese business, according to the Associated Press. Beijing asserts that this includes Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Hon Hai Precision Electronics claimed they bought the dosages from Fosun Pharma and will transfer them directly from a German manufacturer to Taiwan’s anti-disease agency.

Taiwan has done a good job of limiting the pandemic, but it has had trouble getting enough immunizations for its population. The vaccination contribution, according to Hon Hai founder Terry Gou, “will offer the people of Taiwan some breathing room and more confidence in tackling the pandemic.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Due to Chinese pressure, Taiwan has been expelled from the World Health Organization. According to the COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins University, it has registered 15,249 cases and 740 deaths.

In a February radio interview, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said BioNTech canceled a sale of 5 million doses at the last minute due to “political pressure,” though he didn’t identify the Chinese government by name. Chen stated that he had no proof of what had occurred.

Taiwan’s government has already inked contracts with overseas producers to obtain a total of 29 million doses of vaccinations for its 14 million inhabitants. However, when case numbers spiked in May, it only had 700,000 on hand due to supply delays and global shortages.

President Tsai Ing-government wen’s rejected Beijing’s offer to donate Chinese-made vaccines as a political ploy.

The US government sent Taiwan 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in June, and the Japanese government gave Taiwan 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month. The island also purchased 626,000 medicines straight from AstraZeneca.