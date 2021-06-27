After photos surfaced of him kissing a COVID aide, the UK Health Secretary resigned.

Following the emergence of photos showing him breaking Britain’s social distance norms by kissing an aide, Matt Hancock, the UK’s health secretary, announced his resignation on Saturday.

According to the BBC, Hancock wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying the government owed duty to individuals “who have suffered so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have failed them down.”

“I recognize the great sacrifices that everyone in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that’s why I have to resign,” Hancock said in a video uploaded on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/ahnqHy6yT9

June 26, 2021 â€“ Matt Hancock (@MattHancock)

According to the BBC, Johnson expressed his regret at Hancock’s departure.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.