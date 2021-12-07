After Philippine courts approve the trip, Nobel Laureate Ressa will fly to Oslo.

After a third court accepted her appeal to attend Friday’s event, Philippine Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to accept the prize in person.

Ressa, a vocal opponent of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were selected recipients of this year’s award in October for their efforts to “protect freedom of expression.”

She was needed to apply to three courts for permission to pick up the reward in person since she is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case.

According to a judgement issued Monday by the Court of Tax Appeals, Ressa, the co-founder of the news website Rappler, can travel to Norway from December 8 to December 13.

After passing the final legal barrier, the experienced journalist told AFP on Tuesday that she felt “wonderful.”

After dismissing government lawyers’ allegations that she was a “flight risk,” the Court of Appeals, which is hearing the cyber libel case, cleared her trip last week.

According to Francis Lim, one of Ressa’s lawyers, she has already gained approval from a regional trial court in another matter.

She has seven legal suits pending against her.

She is appealing her conviction in the cyber libel case, for which she faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.