After one death and 1,545 adverse reactions, Brazil has decided to halt teen COVID-19 vaccinations.

Following the death of one adolescent and over a thousand reports of adverse occurrences, Brazil’s federal government announced plans to temporarily halt COVID-19 vaccination among teenagers.

Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga revealed at a press conference on Thursday that the government is requesting a pause to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers. He did not give a reason for the request, but he did say that health officials are looking into the death of a 16-year-old in San Bernardo do Campo.

According to Queiroga, the government has received 1,545 reports of adverse reactions to vaccination. People who received COVID-19 doses other than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only one approved for emergency use in minors in the country, accounted for at least 93 percent of the reports (1,436).

Healthy teenagers who have already got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are advised not to get another shot during the planned nationwide pause.

Anvisa, Brazil’s federal health regulatory agency, said it had yet to see data to back up the government’s decision to stop giving Pfizer vaccines to children aged 12 to 17. It further stated that the death of the adolescent who died on September 2 after taking a Pfizer dose is currently under investigation.

“At this time, there is no conclusive evidence of a link between this case and vaccine administration. According to Google Translate, “the results received are still preliminary and require further investigation to confirm or rule out the causal association with the vaccine.”

“In addition to establishing contact with scientific societies, Anvisa will hold a meeting with Pfizer and those responsible for investigating the case in the state, as well as the Center for National Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) for more information, in order to intensify the early identification of cases of serious adverse events after vaccination in adolescents.

The statewide vaccine moratorium is being proposed after Brazilian health officials reported 14,780 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of illnesses in the country to 21,034,610. As of September 15, Brazil’s seven-day average was similarly 15,229.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is presently ranked third among countries with the most cases documented since the start of the epidemic, trailing only India (33,347,325) and the United States (41,780,371).