After one activist ‘disappears,’ a Chinese honey trap rumor fuels paranoia among Hong Kong exiles.

Kenneth Wong appeared to be a happily married lawyer and a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist residing in the United Kingdom—until he vanished from the activist scene.

Wong had allegedly ran away with his Chinese mistress and begun a new life in the United Kingdom. People close to him, on the other hand, feared something more sinister. They observed the Chinese Communist Party’s hand reaching into areas where Hong Kongers fleeing the dictatorship had supposed to be secure.

Wong has long been a leading role in the UK’s pro-democracy movement. Those who knew Wong well told The Washington Newsday that he was instrumental in bringing together various activist groups, using his political ties to advocate for them, and helping to keep the pro-democracy movement’s smoldering flame alive.

His sudden disappearance sparked fears that such networks had been hacked.

Wong claims that his activism journey has come to a natural end, and that he is stepping aside to make room for the thousands of newcomers who have learned their trade on Hong Kong’s tear gas-choked streets in recent years.

“I’ve received no threats, and it’s not because of any outside pressure; it’s purely a personal choice,” he told The Washington Newsday over the phone. “I believe it is now time for me to take a step back and focus on what I need to do: devote myself to my job and spend time with my family.” Regardless, rumors abound. The activists’ fear underscores the new reality for exiled Hong Kongers, who live their lives on the edge, aware that they are targets of Beijing’s unrelenting pursuit of dissidents and unclear who to trust.

Several notable campaigners in the United Kingdom have accused Beijing of surveilling and harassing them. They feel the UK government and security services were too late to notice the threat.

The Hong Kong diaspora is filled with fear and distrust.

Personal dramas can appear like deceit when viewed through the lens of Chinese espionage. Wong initiated an extramarital affair, divorced his wife, vanished from the activist scene, and stopped interacting with associates in the last year.

Activists believe Wong is a victim of a Chinese honey trap, which is a typical espionage strategy in which a target is lured.