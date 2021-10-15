After Obama’s presidency, his ancestral Kenyan village vanishes.

President Barack Obama’s father grew up in a distant community that is no longer as bustling and hectic as it was when the 44th President of the United States was in the spotlight.

Hundreds of local and international visitors flocked to the tiny hometown of Obama’s father’s birthplace beginning in 2004, when he first earned his United States Senate seat.

#mce temp url#

When Barack Obama paid a visit to the village in August 2006, suspicions lingered that he was running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2008.

What had started as a trickle of interest quickly turned into a raging torrent of high-end SUVs and tourist buses eager to see the African roots of the man who would go down in history as the United States’ first black president.

Kenyan authorities sealed off Mama Sarah Obama’s home for security reasons after she died at the age of 99 earlier this year.

Local investors flocked to the area, ecstatic at the prospect of profiting from the global Obamamania gold rush.

Barack Obama Sr. was just as powerful in the community as his son was on the international stage. He gave land and named both of the village’s schools after his son.

“Obama’s 2006 visit transformed Kogelo, and things got even better after he became president,” a village resident, Johannes Oduor, told Zenger news.

As Obama rose to power in the White House, change began to sweep through the tiny community, where the previous major infrastructure project was a bridge completed in 1930. To deal with the new tourists, it got its first electrical grid and even a police station.

However, five years after Obama’s departure from the White House, the once-bustling, bustling community has returned to its peaceful days.

The costly 4X4s and celebrity-safari vans that used to transport farm products to the local market have vanished, replaced with a few personal vehicles and trucks transporting agricultural produce to the market.

The now-deserted Nyangoma market, which served as the heart of the historic community, demonstrates how fortunes have shifted radically since Obama’s departure on the world scene.

Bernard Wendo, a 42-year-old cab driver at Nyangoma market, said the village’s glitz, glamor, and international attention evaporated as soon as Obama left office. This is a condensed version of the information.