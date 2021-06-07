After numerous delays, the Indian government will provide the majority of COVID vaccines for free.

Following delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that the Indian federal government will now deliver COVID-19 immunizations to all adults aged 18 and up in a vaccine drive planned to begin later this month.

Previously, the federal government exclusively supplied immunizations to front-line workers and individuals 45 and older, while states and the private sector offered vaccines to those 18 to 44.

Vaccines will henceforth be obtained directly from manufacturers by the federal government and distributed for free. The remaining 25% will be purchased by the private sector.