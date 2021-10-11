After no progress in Himalayan border talks, China and India lash out.

China and India blamed each other on Monday for the failure of high-level talks to de-escalate tensions along the nuclear-armed neighbors’ disputed Himalayan frontier.

After one of the worst army conflicts in decades, the strategically crucial Galwan river valley between Tibet and India’s Ladakh region became a high-altitude hotspot last year.

Senior military officials from the two countries met for the first time in two months, but little progress was made.

In a statement issued by the People’s Liberation Army’s western theatre command, Chinese military spokeswoman Long Shaohua said India made “unreasonable and absurd demands.”

The requests were not specified in the statement.

China was “unwilling” to hear “constructive recommendations… (and) could not provide any forward-looking proposals,” India’s defence minister said.

Both sides have committed to maintain dialogue and stability, according to India.

China and India, whose unofficial border spans for 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles), fought a full-scale war in 1962 and have long accused each other of attempting to take land along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the Indian defence ministry, the current talks focused on resolving “remaining concerns” along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Long stated that China had attempted to de-escalate tensions near the border, but advised India to “not misinterpret the situation” and to act “in good faith.”

India has blamed the tensions on China’s unilateral actions to “change the status quo,” which it claims are in violation of bilateral accords.

India’s army commander stated earlier this month that China was sending “substantial numbers” of troops to the border, sparking a counter-deployment by New Delhi.

His remarks came only days after Hua Chunying, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said that Indian soldiers had crossed into Chinese territory illegally, a charge disputed by New Delhi.

Both Indian and Chinese media have reported a border clash between the two countries last month, although neither side has verified it.