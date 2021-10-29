After nearly two years, Uganda will reopen its schools in January.

Ugandan schools, which have been closed since March last year because to the pandemic, will resume in January despite low vaccination rates, according to the country’s president.

“Be advised that schools will open in January, and the rest of the economy will open the next month,” Yoweri Museveni remarked.

“Vaccination is critical to the reopening of the economy,” he stated, despite the fact that only about three million vaccines had been given out to a population of about 45 million people.

Despite Museveni’s claim that “just now 4.7 million vaccines” are accessible, and another 23 million doses are due by the end of the year, Ugandans have indicated a reluctance to be vaccinated.

“By the end of December 2021, 12 million individuals, including vulnerable people and health and education personnel, should have been vaccinated,” the president said.

“Walk to the health centers or be carried there… travel by motorbike taxi, bicycle, or vehicle and be immunised,” Museveni advised Ugandans.

“We will open the schools and the economy even if you don’t come out for immunization,” he declared.

“If something goes wrong, you bear the moral responsibility.”

Last month, Museveni relaxed the majority of Covid-related restrictions in Uganda, which has seen slightly over 3,000 people die from the virus, but he left schools closed.

Many teachers have taken up other professions to help support their families while their careers remain on hold.

Some teachers have told AFP they have no plans to return to the classroom since they are unsure they would be able to make a living given the fact that many schools are significantly in debt. A number of buildings have been turned into hotels or restaurants.